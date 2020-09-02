Virginia Brooke

Brooke, Virginia
Virginia "Gini" Brooke (née Phillips) passed away in her home on August 29, 2020 in Kingsville, MD due to complications following lung cancer. She was 74. Gini was born on March 29, 1946 in Columbus OH born to Thomas and Thelma Phillips. She graduated from Worthington High School class of 1964. Model. Worked as Fashion Coordinator, Model at Lazarus Company. After the birth of her two sons, Gini was a stay-at-home Mom, which she loved very much. Gini relocated to Maryland to open her own business, she was the successful owner of BikeTime, SnowTime and SummerTime in Bel Air MD. Gini was extremely talented as decorator and fashion coordinator. She loved movies and was an avid Buckeyes Fan. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends. Gini especially loved her dogs, Lance, Zoe and Carly. She had a fondness for elephants and collected decorative elephant figurines. She was a loving and devoted mother to her children. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeb and Monica of Kingsville, MD; her son, J.D. and her 4 grandchildren, Cameron, Jordan, Rylie and Michael. Gini will be buried at a private ceremony in Worthington OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating SavetheElephants.com