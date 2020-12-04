1/
Virginia "Penny" Bullard
1938 - 2020
Bullard, Virginia "Penny"
1938 - 2020
A bright light was extinguished on earth on December 1, 2020 when Virginia Ann "Penny" Davis gained her wings and is now rejoicing with God. Penny was born on July 10, 1938 in Chalmette, LA and was raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was volunteering at the USO in Brooklyn when she met an Army soldier who would later become her husband and the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Davis. Penny is survived by her three children, who made up the entirety of her world, Kyle (Poppy) Davis, Kevin (Becky) Davis, and Kaylin (Andrew) Palmer. Besides her children, Penny is survived by her brother, Edward (Audra) Saether; her beloved grandchildren, Ashley (Ben) Kuhn, Michelle Davis, Katherine (Craig) Bossard, Andrew Palmer (fiancée, Lauren Price), Robyn Davis (fiancé Joshua Tonner), Kevin Thomas Davis, Alec Palmer, Arik Palmer, and Jetty Crittenden. Penny is also survived by her great grandchildren, Jonathan and Summer Bossard, Boaz and Joshua Kuhn, Isabella Davis, and Ryland Davis; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Davis, her parents Roy Cunningham and Isabella Kline, and her brother and sister Ronald Cunningham and Tina Elizondo. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Matthews the Apostle Catholic Church at 10:30am. Committal will take place after a procession to St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Foundation for Women's Cancers and/or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
