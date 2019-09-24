|
|
Carr, Virginia "Gayle"
1943 - 2019
Virginia "Gayle" Carr, age 76, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Her chains are broken and she has been set free. She was born in Columbus, July 14, 1943 to loving parents George and Lucia (Metcalf) Carr. She loved her family and her church. She liked to travel and collected decorative handkerchiefs from all 50 states and many foreign countries. Gayle is survived by her 2 sisters, Joyce Morehart and Wanda Bussard; nieces, Debora (Mike) Vaughn and Ramona Bussard; nephews, David (Tami) Morehart, Dennis (Cindy) Morehart and Kenneth (Pamela) Bussard; 7 great nephews and 1 great niece; 8 great-great nephews and 2 great-great nieces; 2 great-great-great nephews. Visitations will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. The funeral service will be Saturday 11 am with viewing 1 hour prior at the Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd., Groveport 43125. Rev. Paul Barnes will officiate. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019