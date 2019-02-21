|
Cobb, Virginia
1925 - 2019
Virginia Cobb, 93, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by daughter, Susan Stern; grandsons, Tim and Glen; 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 58 years in Spokane, WA. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019