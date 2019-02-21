Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Cobb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Cobb Obituary
Cobb, Virginia
1925 - 2019
Virginia Cobb, 93, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by daughter, Susan Stern; grandsons, Tim and Glen; 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 58 years in Spokane, WA. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now