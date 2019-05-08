Conard, Virginia

1934 - 2019

Our beautiful, sweet, fun mother and grandmother, Virginia (Ginger) Conard, age 84, passed away suddenly yet peacefully on May 6, 2019. Ginger was born on September 22, 1934 to the late Robert and Pearl Ralston and grew up in Caldwell, OH. She was the loving wife of Richard Conard for nearly 60 years, whom passed in 2017. Ginger is survived by her 3 children, Kristi (Tom) Kirkpatrick, Keith (Karen) Conard and Kelly-Smales (Mike) Young; along with beloved grandchildren, Jena and Alex Kirkpatrick, Adam (Alison) and Tyler Conard and Aubrey, Austin and Anna Smales. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Ralston of Caldwell; many nieces and nephews of whom she was quite fond of and many dear friends and neighbors over the years. In addition to her husband, Ginger was preceded in death by her sister Barbara (Robert) Radcliff and brother Robert 'Bud' Ralston. Ginger graduated from Caldwell High School and then Miami University and was a teacher in Columbus City Schools before dedicating herself to raising her family. Later in life she became involved as a pre-school teacher and then founded the Epworth Church Preschool program in Northeast Columbus. Ginger and Richard lived for many years in the wonderful community of Forest Park and later moved to Westerville. Ginger loved and cherished her family greatly as they did her. She was the greatest mother and was not only our Mom but also our best friend. She was the cool, fun grandma who was absolutely adored by her grandchildren. She made all family gatherings fun and special and always had her special touches for the various holidays. She enjoyed socializing with her numerous close friends from her bridge clubs, lunch and dinner groups and neighborhood/vacation groups. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12-2PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A memorial service will follow at 2PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019