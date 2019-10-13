|
Emerson, Virginia D. "Darlene"
1931 - 2019
Virginia D. "Darlene" Emerson, age 88 of Columbus passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Darlene was born in Columbus to the late Samuel E. and Dorothy F Cruse. Darlene worked for many years at her family's business, Emerson Appliance Electric Sales and Service in south Columbus. Darlene was a former member of Eastland Church of Christ and American Legion Post #532. In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 65 years, Dick Emerson; brothers James and John Cruse; and sister Dottie Hudson. Survived by children Christopher (Robin) Emerson, Linda Emerson, and Connie Hane; grandchildren Joshua (Katherine) Grabill, Sarah (Tom) Owens, Jamie Sicilian, Jason (Aubrey Fouts) Hane, Melissa Kinney, Melvin Hane II, Phillip Hane, Erin (Ryan) Stimmler, and Amy (David) Tilley; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Lou Beddow; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway. Contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to the or the Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Darlene or watch her life tribute video
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019