|
|
Sides, Virginia Dare (Steele)
1929 - 2019
Virginia Dare Sides, 89, of Reynoldsburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born September 20, 1929 to Henry Clay and Sadie Mae Steele. Virginia was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Circle. She had the privilege of coaching her daughter in the Reynoldsburg summer ladies league softball team the Black Knights. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, husband George Harley Sides. Virginia is survived by her loving children Sharon (Robert) Cook and Michael (Renee) Sides; devoted grandchildren Catie (Paul) Moore, Sean (Michelle) St. Clair,Nikki (Jonathan) Neu, Michael S. Sides, Jessica (Joshua) Belcher, and Matthew (Malia) Sides; and 17 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg and 1 hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral Friday, March 29 at Kimes Chapel at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community 2229 Taylor Park Dr. Reynoldsburg. Burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Columbus. Contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the or the . Messages may be sent to Virginia's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019