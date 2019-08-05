Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
2777 E. Livingston Ave
Virginia Delfino


1918 - 2019
Virginia Delfino Obituary
Delfino, Virginia
Virginia Margaret Delfino, age 101, died peacefully at home Saturday, August 3, 2019 with her daughters at her side. Born August 23, 1918 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Trovato. Member of Christ the King Church for over 70 years. Retired secretary from Capital University. Preceded in death by husband John J., son Jack Delfino, sisters Theresa, Mary, Catherine, Rose and Ann, brothers Frank, Joseph, John, Vincent and Dominic Trovato. Survived by loving daughters, Marsha Ann and Virginia (Ginny) Lee (Robert) Lamneck; grandchildren, Tarice (Mike) Taylor, Glenn Lamneck and John Lamneck; great grandchildren, Addison and Grant Lamneck; daughter-in-law, Rebeca Delfino; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11am at Christ the King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
