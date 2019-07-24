|
Fulcomer, Virginia
Dr. Virginia Fulcomer of Kensington Place entered the after-life with God on July 10 after 102 loving years. Born in Minnesota, the daughter of Louis John and Viola Sybrant Rohlf, she married the late Rev. Charles Fulcomer. Virginia and Charles were parents of Judith Willour of Columbus, Dr. Mark Fulcomer (Dr. Marcia Sass) of Bordentown, New Jersey and Cheryl Kriska (Dr. David) of Upper Arlington; grandparents of Rev. Geoffrey Willour (Sharon), Douglas Willour, Noelle Fox (Matt), Dr. Amanda Bekeny (Karl), and Laura Wieck (Casey); great grandparents of Isaac, Ryan, Colin, Ben, Madeline, Noah, Anton, Axel, and Laila; and aunt and uncle to cherished extended family members. Her family and friends remember her as amazing, caring, and spirit-filled. She excelled at Scrabble and Bridge, advocated for justice, and authored an on-line book at age 99 (www.backtothelivingword.com). She received her doctoral degree and was a clinician at a time when it was difficult for women to work outside the home. A graduate of UCLA, Westminster College (PA), and Case Western Reserve, Virginia was a licensed clinical and school psychologist, professor at Westminster and Youngstown State, Chief Psychologist of The Child Guidance Center in Youngstown, and Director of the Child and Adult Mental Health Clinic at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She and Charles traveled to 52 countries and served Presbyterian parishes in Indiana, Oregon, California, Wisconsin, Ohio, Northern Ireland, and Hawaii. A memorial service will be held at Kensington Place, 1001 Parkview Blvd, Columbus, on August 25 beginning with a reception at 4pm with Pastor Denny Asp officiating. Donations can be made in her honor to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Kensington or to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019