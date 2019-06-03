|
Gakle, Virginia
1926 - 2019
Virginia Anne Gakle (Beckett), 92, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Sage Park, Gahanna, OH. She was born on October 20, 1926, in Pataskala, OH, to the late Floyd and Hazel (Board) Phillips. Virginia is survived by her loving daughter, Sara Beckett Leikin; granddaughter, Julian (Jason) Symons; great-grandchildren, Hayden Elizabeth and Brielle Renee Symons; niece, Kathy (Ken) Montague; and cousins, Megan Myers and Dick Myers. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husbands Robert w. Beckett and Paul S. Gakle. A graveside service will be at the Pataskala Cemetery Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at Granville Inn from 3-5PM. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
