|
|
Gardier, Virginia
1929 - 2019
Virginia Steeves Gardier, 89, of Upper Arlington, passed away in peace on June 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Education was her overarching purpose and passion. She dedicated her career to elementary education in the Upper Arlington school system where she was a leader among peers and an advocate for her students. In 1985 she was recognized with the prestigious Golden Apple Award, and on July 6, 2019 she will be honored on the 100th anniversary of the UA School District by being inducted into the UA Educators Hall of Fame. While these formal honors are gratifying and well deserved, she is best known for her welcoming and engaging spirit which she took special care to extend to all her students. Virginia enjoyed family gatherings around the dinner table (more so if there were no dishes afterwards), colonial American history, symphony concerts, trips to the Greenbriar with her husband, lunch dates with her granddaughters, libraries, and the piano. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cynthia Gardier Lewis; granddaughters, Bryn Lewis and Paige Lewis (Geovanny Alfaro); devoted son, Christopher Gardier (Mary); granddaughters, Lauren Gardier and Amanda Gardier (Charlie Ballantine); and her dear Siamese cat, Willi. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than sixty years, Dr. Robert W. Gardier, as well as son Robert Gardier Jr. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com. Family will have private memorial service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019