Giggi, Virginia
1916 - 2020
Virginia Cyples Giggi was born Jan. 17, 1916 in Canton, OH, of the late William and Josephine (Herbruck) Cyples. She died Jan. 18, 2020 at Friendship Village of Dublin. Virginia graduated from Washington High School in Massillon, OH. She attended Martins Ferry Hospital School of Nursing and The Ohio State University where she obtained her B.S. in education. She served in the Army Nurse Corps during WWII from April 1941 to December 1945; stationed in Ft. Eustis, VA. She served as chief nurse on both the USS Comfort and the medical unit of the Queen Mary. She instructed at The Ohio State University School of Nursing from 1949-1953. Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alphonse Giggi. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Connie Giggi of Hebron, OH; grandson, Greg Michael (Amanda); granddaughter, Amy Nichole and great-grandchildren, Connor and Hannah. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 1:00pm at Friendship Village of Dublin, 6000 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH 43017 in the Kinsale Room. Ken Dillman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Albans Episcopal Church, 333 S. Drexel Ave, Bexley, OH 43209 or Friendship Village of Dublin Benevolent Fund, 6000 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH 43017. A private inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN Chapel. To share a fond memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020