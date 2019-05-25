|
|
Golden, Virginia
1937 - 2019
Virginia A. "Looie" Golden, age 81, May 24, 2019 at Tuscany Garden 's Nursing Facility. Born December 9, 1937 in Columbus. The daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Vatter. Also preceded in death by husband Chester and daughter Tracy. Virginia was the last of 9 siblings. She was a wonderful, loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time with her family and pets. She also occasionally enjoyed a pina colada and playing Bingo. She is survived by her eight children Christine (Dave) Clark, Michael J. (Dee Dee), Charlie E. (Vicki), Joseph P. (Debbie), Virginia "Ginger" (Roy) Clark, Fred J. (Erica), Valerie "Amy" (Mike) Wilt, Frank (Vicki); 32 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held at 7pm Tuesday. Additional gathering and burial will take place Wednesday from 10:30am until 11am at Reed-Fairview Cemetery in Belpre, Ohio, where friends are asked to meet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2019