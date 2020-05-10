Gruchalski, Virginia "Ginny"
1928 - 2020
Virginia (Ginny) Grace Gruchalski passed away on May 8, 2020 peacefully at home in Westerville, OH. She was born in Chicago, IL on June 21, 1928 to the late Michael Edward and Gloria Sophia Maria (Kalusa) Cook. She was the oldest of 7 siblings and enjoyed a large family of 6 children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Gruchalski; and her children Darlene Davis, Christopher, and Scott Gruchalski; and her loving siblings Bobby Cook, Connie Bein, and Pearl Piatkowski. She is loved and cherished by her surviving children Larry Gruchalski, Sharee Brell, Janie Dispensa; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and so many other family and friends she impacted through her generosity, love and support including her siblings, Kenny (Camilla)Cook, Betty (Frank) Battaglia and Tim Cook. She was a mother to not only her own children, but also to the many she fostered through Catholic Charities, and those she influenced through her children and family over the many years. She was an inspiration of strength and compassion. Her positive spirit, active engaging personality, and genuine smile will forever be missed. Donations to American Lung or American Heart Associations in her name are greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST and STEUERLE Funeral Homes are assisting the family with a private interment at Elm Lawn Cemetery. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.