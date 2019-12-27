|
Hadley, Virginia
1929 - 2019
Virginia Hadley, 90, of Columbus, passed away December 25, 2019. Virginia was born July 27, 1929 to John and Golda (Dawson) Hamilton. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was married to Kenneth Ralph for 66 years. Virginia will be deeply missed by her; children Carol (Don) Noble, Linda (James) Hill, Debra (Phil) Hartley, Charles Hadley, Lora (Eric) Steele; grandchildren Kevin Noble, Kelly Noble-Mullins, Carrie Edwards, Michelle Hill, James Hill, Brian Miles, Melissa Rosekelly, Cara Cline, Cassi Steele, Erica Steele, Bradley Pierce, Nathan Pierce; great-grandchildren Riley Steele, Evan Cline, Levi Cline, Logan Cline; sisters Dorothy McDougal, Cecil Hamilton. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Marlin, brother John Walter Hamilton, and sister Orpha Frazier. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019