Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Columbus, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hadley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Hadley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Hadley Obituary
Hadley, Virginia
1929 - 2019
Virginia Hadley, 90, of Columbus, passed away December 25, 2019. Virginia was born July 27, 1929 to John and Golda (Dawson) Hamilton. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was married to Kenneth Ralph for 66 years. Virginia will be deeply missed by her; children Carol (Don) Noble, Linda (James) Hill, Debra (Phil) Hartley, Charles Hadley, Lora (Eric) Steele; grandchildren Kevin Noble, Kelly Noble-Mullins, Carrie Edwards, Michelle Hill, James Hill, Brian Miles, Melissa Rosekelly, Cara Cline, Cassi Steele, Erica Steele, Bradley Pierce, Nathan Pierce; great-grandchildren Riley Steele, Evan Cline, Levi Cline, Logan Cline; sisters Dorothy McDougal, Cecil Hamilton. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Marlin, brother John Walter Hamilton, and sister Orpha Frazier. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -