Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Virginia Hayes Obituary
Hayes, Virginia
Virginia Hayes, age 94, of Columbus, passed away February 6, 2020. She enjoyed gardening and bluegrass music. She was a member of UAW 969 of General Motors for 31 years. Preceded in death by parents Sherman and Molly Hannah, 12 brothers and sisters, sons Dayton and David Karr, daughter Linda Steinhauer and granddaughter Rashelle. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Herrold Hayes; children, Virginia (Gene) Harper and Ronnie (Barbara) Karr; grandchildren, Sharrie, Bryan, Tammy, Joe, Ronnie, Lucas, Scott, Michelle, Jessica and Sarah; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 5-7pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 1pm Tuesday with visitation one hour prior to the time of service. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 East Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020
