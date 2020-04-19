Home

Virginia Hendrickson


1927 - 2020
Hendrickson, Virginia
1927 - 2020
Virginia B. Hendrickson, 92, passed away April 16, 2020 at St. Anne Retirement Home, Ft Wayne, Indiana. She had been a long time resident of Lincoln Village North in Columbus, Ohio for 33 years and had been a resident of Wildwood, Florida for 25 years. She moved to Ft Wayne, Indiana 5 years ago to be close to her daughter and family. She was born June 9, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, active in community events at Wildwood Estates, Wildwood United Methodist Church and loved to sew. Survivors include daughters Susan Fahrion, Columbus, Ohio; Janice Roddy, New Haven; son David (Patty) Hendrickson, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; grandsons Matthew and Brent Roddy and Michael Fahrion; great grandsons, Jacob, Cole and Owen Roddy; step granddaughter Chrystal; step great grandson Conner and step great granddaughters Julia and Madison. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Hendrickson and son-in-law Kent Fahrion. Private graveside service will be held at a later date, Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne or The . Arrangements entrusted to D.O McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Ft Wayne, Indiana. To sign the online Guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020
