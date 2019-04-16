|
|
Horne, Virginia
Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Roberta Horne, age 85, a resident of Auburndale, Florida, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale with her family at her side. Mrs. Horne was born January 30, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to Clay and Flora (Miller) Black. She was an Auburndale resident since 1976 coming from Columbus. Ginny was a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Boyce Horne, Sr. in 2017 after 62 years of marriage and 11 brothers and sisters. Ginny is survived by her loving and devoted family, son, Jay Horne and his wife, Danease of Auburndale; daughter, Kim Cubert and her husband, Dan of Winter Haven; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Meghan, Tess, Tyler and Taten; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 11am Thursday, April 18 at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 East Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, FL. 33823, (863) 967-1167 with visitation beginning at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale, FL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019