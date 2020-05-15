Jordan, Virginia
1924 - 2020
Virginia Ann (Parrish) Jordan, 96 died suddenly at her residence in Friendship Village of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions be made to Church of the Master United Methodist Church or Pelotonia. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.Hillfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.