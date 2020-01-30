|
Bonner, Virginia K
1933 - 2020
Virginia Kathleen Bonner, age 86, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Tupperware manager for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas. Survived by daughters, Barbara Bonner and Bridgett (Bob) Shackelford; deeply loved grandsons, James and Kristopher Somar; and great grandson, Thomas Somar; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street from 11am until time of the funeral service at 1pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Interment will follow in Obetz Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020