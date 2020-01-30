Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia K. Bonner


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia K. Bonner Obituary
Bonner, Virginia K
1933 - 2020
Virginia Kathleen Bonner, age 86, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Tupperware manager for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas. Survived by daughters, Barbara Bonner and Bridgett (Bob) Shackelford; deeply loved grandsons, James and Kristopher Somar; and great grandson, Thomas Somar; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street from 11am until time of the funeral service at 1pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Interment will follow in Obetz Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -