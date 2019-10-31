|
|
Kaltenbach, Virginia
1924 - 2019
Virginia Lee Cecilia Kaltenbach (nee Pavelec), age 95, born at home on March 8, 1924, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Irene Reeves (Hushower) Pavelec and Edward Ernest Pavelec, brother James A. Ladkin and husband John Noah Kaltenbach. Survived by daughter, Ann Buchfinck; grandson, Aaron T. Smith (Megumi); and granddaughter, Amy Diane Smith-González (Jose'); and great-grandsons, Ezra, Emerson, and Noah. Virginia graduated from East High School and retired from the Kroger Company, after 40 years in the accounting department. Virginia attended Northwest Christian Church and was the oldest living charter member of the congregation. She was a volunteer for the Riverside Methodist Hospital's sewing guild for more than 25 years and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. Virginia was a dedicated member of the Ohio Eastern Star for nearly 70 years. She was initiated into RT King Chapter #340 (now Grove City #502) on April 14, 1950, and served as Worthy Matron in 1958. In 1966 she served as the Deputy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. Virginia grew up playing cards from the time she was a little girl. She was an excellent Euchre player with her great friends, Shirley and Ida, and was never afraid to take a risk to "try for a loner." Throughout her life she always maintained a great sense of humor, even to the end and was always a lady! She enjoyed helping her neighbors and was blessed with many friends. Even a group of women she supervised more than 30 years ago at Kroger, continued to meet with her several times a year for dinner. Thanks to Kathy, Becky, Diane and Roseann for their continued friendship. They always brought her all kinds of chocolate. Virginia would say, "As far as I'm concerned, there is no other flavor!" A heartfelt thanks to all the nurses, caregivers, Dr. Stuart Kanter and nurse practitioner, Katie, as well as Ohio Living Hospice for all their care and many kindnesses. Visitation will be held at Northwest Christian Church, 1340 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221 from 4-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 followed by an Eastern Star service. On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. there will be a celebration of life with 1 hour visitation, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Christian Church, the of central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215, or the . Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. To share a special memory of Virginia with her family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019