Virginia L Kocher, age 80, of Whitehall, passed away November 26, 2020. Member of Whitehall United Methodist Church and Whitehall Senior Center. Graduate of Columbus South High School Class of 1958. Former employee of Whitehall City Schools, Whitehall United Methodist Church, and Columbus Paper Stock. Former usher at OSU Stadium and The Schottenstein Center. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, L Richard Kocher, parents August and Margaret Krause, father-in-law and mother-in-law Donald and Kathryn Kocher, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Donald Jones, brother-in-law William Conner, sister-in-law Linda Kocher. Survived by sister Carolyn Connor, daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn and Ron Cline of Pickerington, and Laurie and Theron "Ted" Johns of Hilliard; granddaughters, Rachel Salyer, Hannah Johns, and Lillian Johns; grandson Andy (Susan) Cline; great-granddaughter, Hayley Cline; brother-in-law Charles William "Bill" Kocher; nephews Edwin (Beth) Connor, August "Gus" (Lucy) Connor, David Jones,Timothy (Shannon) Kocher, Charles "Chip" (Kari) Kocher; nieces Patricia Jones, and Sarah (Lee) Sinett; great nieces April Hayzlett, Paris Sinett, Allene Connor, Caitlyn Sinett; great nephews Charles "Charley" Connor and Hayden Connor; other relatives. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life for both Virginia and Richard at a future date to be announced. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Virginia's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
