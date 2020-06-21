Larson, Virginia
1929 - 2020
Virginia D. "Ginny" Larson, age 91, of Pickerington, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Inn at Winchester Trail. Born March 26, 1929 in Warren, OH to the late Wells Johnston and Edith Lovella (Klingensmith) Meeker. Preceded in death by her husband Carl A. Larson in 1979; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Mary) Larson, Pickerington, and Jeff Larson, Columbus; grandson, Timothy (Desiree) Larson; great-grandchildren, Erin and William Larson; and nieces and nephews. She was a long time member and secretary at All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington, and was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington. Private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Capital City Hopice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Ginny's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.