Virginia Larson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larson, Virginia
1929 - 2020
Virginia D. "Ginny" Larson, age 91, of Pickerington, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Inn at Winchester Trail. Born March 26, 1929 in Warren, OH to the late Wells Johnston and Edith Lovella (Klingensmith) Meeker. Preceded in death by her husband Carl A. Larson in 1979; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Mary) Larson, Pickerington, and Jeff Larson, Columbus; grandson, Timothy (Desiree) Larson; great-grandchildren, Erin and William Larson; and nieces and nephews. She was a long time member and secretary at All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington, and was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington. Private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Capital City Hopice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Ginny's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved