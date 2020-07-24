Pappas, Virginia Lee "Ginny"
1931 - 2020
Virginia Lee "Ginny" (Hostutler) Pappas, age 88, born December 14, 1931, passed away July 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jack A Pappas, parents Hallis and Edna Hostutler; siblings sisters Madge Hostutler, Viola Fink, Lola Yoder. Survived by brothers, Paul and Grant Hostutler; along with sister, Shirley Roberts; daughters, Virginia Lee "Gina" Britt, Chris (Lucky) Haines, Susan (David) Rutledge; grandchildren, Kellye (Eric) Cook, Kristopher Haines, Kim Britt, Jonathan Pappas, Hannah (Savannah) Pappas-Rutledge; great grandchildren, Maddie and Sofia. Virginia, Ginny, Mom, Grandma, Grammy will be missed by all. Visitation will be at Spence-Miller Funeral home from 11am-1pm on Friday, July 31, following with a graveside service at 1:30pm at Concord Cemetery; 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City, OH Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, OH, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com