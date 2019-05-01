The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Virginia Losey


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Virginia Losey Obituary
Losey, Virginia
1931 - 2019
Virginia Ann Losey, age 88, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Chester and Martha (Skillman) Witherspoon. Virginia received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The Ohio State University in accounting and worked as a CPA. She was a member of Dublin Baptist Church. Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was generous to her family as well as to various Christian organizations. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 68 years, W. Marvin Losey; daughter, Anita (James) Miller; grandchildren, William (Penny) Wyner, Susan Thrower, Cheryl (Balajied) Khyllep, Renee (Hiram) Sipes and Dane D'Alessandro; great-grandchildren, Tyler Sipes, Austin and Jenna Wyner, Isabet and Indarisha Khyllep; brother, John (Karyl) Witherspoon; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until time of service. Interment at York Center Cemetery, York Center, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to: Dublin Baptist Church, 7195 Coffman Road, Dublin OH 43017. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019
