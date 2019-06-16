|
Kellett, Virginia Mae
1925 - 2019
KELLETT
Virginia Mae Kellett, age 94, a life long resident of New Albany, died Saturday June 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends 5-8pm Thursday at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road (at Beecher Rd.) where the Funeral Service will be held at 10am Friday June 21, 2019. Interment Maplewood Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019