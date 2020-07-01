McCune, Virginia Mae
1922 - 2020
Virginia Mae (Strider) McCune, age 98, died Sunday June 28, 2020. Virginia was born June 7, 1922 to the late Leonard and Minnie Dean McCune. She was a lifelong member of Maize Manor Church and enjoyed volunteering hundreds of times in various Methodist Women's Groups. She also had many wonderful years with the Katz and Jabber Club. Most of all Virginia loved her husband, family and friends. Besides her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 70 years Donald and her sister Valeria. She is survived by her brother, LD; and her children, Mary (Steve) Renner, David (Linda) McCune and Les (Beth) McCune; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private service followed by burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park was held Friday, July 3, 2020. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family and to view the webcast of the service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.