|
|
Butler, OP, Sister Virginia Marie
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Virginia Marie Butler died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on April 12, 2020. She was born in 1928 in the Bronx, New York and in 1950 entered the congregation of Saint Catherine de' Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She attended Villanova and earned degrees from Rosemont College and Providence College. In 1989 she earned a certificate in Biblical Spirituality from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. For eight years, Sister was involved in Resident Ministry for Women in Philadelphia. She did Retreat ministry in PA, VA, and NM. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hazel Supp Butler, her brothers, Robert, Jr. and Warren, and her sister, Hazel Schmitt. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A memorial service will occur at a future date. Funeral arrangements are by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sr. Virginia Marie's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020