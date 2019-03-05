Home

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Virginia "Raeleen" Martin


Virginia "Raeleen" Martin Obituary
Martin, Virginia "Raeleen"
1954 - 2019
A funeral service celebrating the life of Virginia "Raeleen" Martin, 64, of Centerburg, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. and also on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service, from 12-1 p.m. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Raeleen or to sign an online guest book. CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Raeleen and her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
