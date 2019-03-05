|
Martin, Virginia "Raeleen"
1954 - 2019
A funeral service celebrating the life of Virginia "Raeleen" Martin, 64, of Centerburg, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. and also on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service, from 12-1 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019