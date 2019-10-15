The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Virginia McBride Obituary
McBride, Virginia
1921 - 2019
Virginia M. McBride, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with her daughter Patti and son Mike by her side. She was born at her childhood home in Delaware County on April 4, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Elbridge and Goldie Rutherford. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 71 years, Harold S. McBride, her son Robert A. McBride, her son-in-law Michael E. Minister and her four brothers and two sisters Fred, John, Russell, Wayne, Clara Belle, and Doris. She is survived by two sisters, Marcella Helgeson and Peggy Fitzpatrick; daughter, Patricia Minister; and son, Michael (Linda) McBride; 10 grandchildren, Scott (April) McBride, Jackie (Dustin) Losey, Justin (Nicole) McBride, Matt (Corrine) Fendrich, Mark (Brandy) Minister, Andy (Ally) Minister, Ben (Katie) Minister, Adam (Campbell) Minister, Kelsey McBride and Patrick McBride; and 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She especially enjoyed traveling to Tucson, Arizona to visit her niece Sue Gigax and her late husband John Gigax. Virginia loved growing up on the farm and it was there that she cultivated her love of family. She loved music and loved to sing, especially during the Big Band era. Virginia enjoyed all types of sports including the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Columbus Blue Jackets. In fact, she celebrated her 94th through 97th birthdays at the Blue Jackets games. In addition to the constant love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she was also blessed with a great community of friends and neighbors. Virginia loved life and always had a family story to tell. Everyone she met became a friend. Calling hours are 1-3pm, and the memorial service is at 3pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St, Worthington, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the Ohio Health Hospice Care at www.ohiohealth.com. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
