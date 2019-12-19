The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Virginia McCammon

Virginia McCammon Obituary
McCammon, Virginia
1932 - 2019
Virginia Louise (Laws) McCammon was born July 4, 1932 at Starling Loving Hospital, Ohio State University, to the late Virdre C. Laws and Esther M. (Thomas) Laws. She passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 87. She graduated form Worthington High School in 1951, attended Franklin University and The Ohio State University. She retired from the State Ohio, Department of Youth Services. She was a lifetime member of St. John A.M.E. Church. Survivors include sons, D'Ellis R. McCammon and Dennis L. McCammon; sisters, Geneva J. Colston and Ethel M. Traylor; brother, Virdre C. Laws Jr; a granddaughter, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Marianne Chandler and a baby brother. There will be no services or visitation. A private burial will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery under the direction of RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
