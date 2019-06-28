|
|
McVay, Virginia
1928 - 2019
Virginia McVay, 90, of New Albany, passed away June 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home that her late husband built in the 50's. The home where she spent so much time loving on her family. Her door was always open to everyone. Virginia was born November 2, 1928 to George and Adele (Ranck) Carrell. Virginia was a life-long Christian. She was the perfect example of a sermon lived, not preached, as she served the Lord with great faith and devotion. Her children and grandchildren remain indebted to her for life's lessons learned, and love and support provided throughout each of their lives. She was a faithful member of Franklin United Brethren Church in New Albany. Virginia managed the Justeen Swim Club in New Albany for 9 years on a volunteer basis. She served the church for over 50 years with active involvement in Womens Fellowship, including the annual Easter Egg Project, Thanksgiving dinner and the church's participation in the annual New Albany Founders Day celebration for which she served as Grand Marshal on May 18, 2013. She was lovingly devoted to Richard throughout their 34 years of marriage and the 37 years since his passing. Together they built a home filled with guidance, love and compassion for all. Virginia will be deeply missed by her sister and life long best friend, Helen Smith, with whom she lovingly shared her life from her first day to her last; children, Sherry Weersing, Rick (Cheryl) McVay, Kirk (Tamie) McVay; grandchildren, Christy, Matt, Jason, Jackie, Mandy, Lindsey, Richie, Mikki, Mallory, Amy, Jason, Jeffrey, Abby; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Ethan, Ashlynn, Logan, Eli, Jaxon, Austin, Hailey, Maddie, Reiley, Garrison, Emma, Stone, Cora, Camille, Julia, Lydia, Elliot, Jude, Landry, Aiden, Chloe, Blake, Taylor, Mackenzy; along with many other family and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-father John Barker, in-laws Carl and Laura McVay. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10am-1pm at Franklin United Brethren Church, 7171 Central College Rd., New Albany, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin United Brethren Church Womens Fellowship. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019