Midkiff (Young), Virginia

1933 - 2020

Virginia F. Midkiff passed on November 25, 2020. Virginia was born in Logan, WV on March 7, 1933 to Oma and Alva Young (Lusher). Virginia went to Logan High School and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Ohio State University. Virginia worked as an administrative assistant at the Ohio State University and also retired from there. Virginia enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, traveling with her family, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Virginia was a loving mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed. Virginia was preceded in death by her son Robert Midkiff and is survived by sisters Mary and Pansy and brother Al; daughter Debbie (Ed) Agner; son Brian (Joy) Midkiff; grandchildren Lindsey and Colin Agner, Noelle and Joshua (Tory) Midkiff. The family would like to thank all of her lady bridge friends and Mercer Street neighbors for their loving support. Due to the coronavirus and travel concerns, the family is planning on a memorial luncheon sometime in the summer of 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store