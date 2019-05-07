Home

Virginia R. "Ginny" Miller, 88, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of John C. "Jack" Miller; loving mother of Bruce (Melinda) Miller and Carol (Craig) Carter; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. Service 1 pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 Sabina United Methodist Church, 61 W. Elm Street, Sabina, Ohio. Burial Sabina Cemetery. Visitation 11am-1pm Thursday at church. Memorials , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45240. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an on-line condolence please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019
