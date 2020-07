Miller, Virginia1944 - 2020Virginia "Ginny" Lou Miller, died July 27, 2020 at her home in Westerville, Ohio. Arrangements are with Hill Funeral Home in Westerville, Ohio. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the service will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Special Olympics of Ohio in the name of Virginia Complete obituary and Remembrances can be shared at wwwHillFuneral.com