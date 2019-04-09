|
|
Mullins, Virginia
Virginia Mullins, 90, formerly of Holden, WV, passed away in Columbus, OH following a recent decline in health. Preceded in death by parents Audna and Delphia Hall, son Terry Mullins, sister Carol Thompson. Survived by sisters, Ruth Curry, Diana Babcock; brother, Glen Hall; daughter, Brenda (John) Parsley; son, David Mullins; daughter-in-law, Lyndia Mullins; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Per her request, no service or flowers; she generously made an anatomical donation to Wright St Univ.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019