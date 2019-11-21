The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Pack


1928 - 2019
Virginia Pack Obituary
Pack, Virginia
1928 - 2019
Virginia Pack, 91, of Gahanna, went home to be with her Lord on November 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born on January 6, 1928 in Kermit. WV, she was preceded in death by parents Clell and Mae (Brewer) Moore. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ked Pack, Sr., in 2003, and ten siblings. Surviving to mourn her loss are children, Glenna (Bill) Bigelow, Drema "Kay" (Charles) Jude, Ked Pack, Jr., and Kathy (Ross) Jones; grandchildren, Kim (Matt) Crabtree, Kelle (Chris) Tarby, Jason (Malen) Jude, Brad (Kelly) Jones, Krystal (Jimmy Bennett) Pack, Wes Pack, and Christen Lind; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlene Moore and Howard Moore. Virginia loved her family and her home, both of which she took the greatest care. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12-1PM with a funeral service at 1PM on Saturday, November 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
