Place, Virginia "Ginny"
1931 - 2019
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Virginia (Foris) Place, loving mother passed away at the age of 88. Ginny was born in Columbus, Ohio April 25, 1931, she was a cheerful, loving mother, grandmother and sister. Ginny will be long remembered for her sense of humor, spirit of giving and generosity. Preceded in death by husband Donald Place, son Daniel Place and brother Louis and sister-in-law Barbara Foris. She is survived by son, Ken (Martha) Place; and daughter, Lynda (Allen) Place-Sams; grandchildren, Matthew and Adam (Alex) Place, Melissa and Caroline Sams; great granddaughter, Abbey; and sisters, Suzanne (Jack) Gleich and Mary Ann Hoover. The family will have a Celebration of Life Visitation on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 4-7 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S HIGH ST. To sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019