Horger-Gifford, Virginia R.
1918 - 2020
Virginia R. Horger-Gifford, We've lost a true blessing and heaven has gained an angel...She had one of the most selfless and loving hearts a person could have. Virginia was born to Dora and Ellsworth Clifton Sumner in German Village and resided there until her marriage to husband, Harry who preceded her in death on June 12, 1991. They lived in Columbus and Reynoldsburg throughout their 48 year marriage. She is survived by her son, Harry (Beverly) Horger of Columbus, OH; and daughter, Donna Plummer of Temecula, CA; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. On June 30, 2000, she married George J. Gifford, preceded in death on May 25, 2004 and is survived by her step-children; Joyce Stoner of Worthington, OH and Jerry Gifford (Jane) of Nashville, TN, along with numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her first job was the Secretary to the Coroner at Children's Hospital and later stayed home to be a loving housewife and mother raising her children until after which time she worked as Secretary for Battelle Institute and then Buckeye Potato Chip Company. She was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. In 2013, physical problems prompted her move from Reynoldsburg to The Woodlands Assisted Living Apartments in Columbus where she resided for several years. Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 11am-1pm for visitation at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment at Garden Mausoleum, Green Lawn Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, her request was that donations may be made to Animal Welfare or . Memorial messages may be sent to Virginia's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020