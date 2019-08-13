Home

Virginia Richey


1921 - 2019
Virginia S. Richey, 97, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Bluebird Retirement Community Center in London, Ohio. Born October 7, 1921 in South Charleston, Ohio; she was the only child of Wardie and Kitty (Beekman) Sesslar. Virginia, "Ginny", graduated valedictorian from Selma High School in 1939 and attended Park (College) University in Missouri. Virginia was an accomplished gardener and bookkeeper for the family farms, a talented seamstress especially helping the members of the Hilliard Katy Did Sew 4- H Club as their advisor for years as well as the President of Hilliard High School Band Boosters including making the majorette costumes. Virginia loved square dancing, taught Sunday school at Hilliard United Methodist Church where she also served as the church secretary. After moving from Hilliard, she became a member of the First United Methodist Church of London. She retired as the bookkeeper from Universal Processing Company of Columbus, Ohio. Virginia enjoyed wintering in Bradenton and Naples, Florida. She loved traveling, playing bridge and was a member of the Pelican Bay Women's League as well as Social Chairman of the Laurel Oaks community. More than anything, she loved and supported her family. Survivors include her children, Linda (Richard) Dipman of Redwood Valley, CA, William "Bill" (Rebecca) Richey of London and Elaine (Denny) Ehlers of Durango, CO; grandchildren, Carrie, Scott, Meghan, Trevor, David, Ryan, Anne; 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband test pilot USAAF Lt. Ernie Linville in 1947, and the love of her life husband, William Kent Richey in 1978. A Celebration of Life service is being planned by the family and will be announced in the future. The family suggests memorials in Virginia's name be sent to https://ohio4h.org/give-now, the First United Methodist Church of London, http://www.mylondonlibrary.org/donate/ Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
