Virginia Ruffing, of Westerville, Ohio/Venice, Florida, passed away December 5 2019. She was born May 20 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She graduated from Vermillion High School in Ohio. then earned her bachelors from Otterbein College, and her Masters degree in education from The Ohio State University. She loved singing and was a member of the "Sweet Adelines". She was a teacher for many years in the Westerville school system and a guidance /career counselor at Westerville North high school. Virginia was faithful member of the Presbyterian Church in Westerville and Englewood, Fla. as well as a Stevens Ministries leader in Florida. Ginna loved dancing, especially square and line dancing with her her husband Harold, and anything artistic such as Jewelry making and painting. She is survived by her husband, Harold of Venice Fla.; sons, David DeWitt (Mary) and Richard DeWitt; brother, John (Dick) Banta; a host of grand and great grandchildren. Services December 19 at 4pm, Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 Sunbury Rd., Westerville, Ohio. Contributions for the Susan G. Komen, Breast cancer research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
