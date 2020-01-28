Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Gifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ruth Gifford


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ruth Gifford Obituary
Gifford, Virginia Ruth
1918 - 2020
Virginia Ruth Gifford, 101, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. Virginia was born on December 26, 1918 in Columbus, OH to the late Ellsworth and Dora (Weese) Sumner. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Harry Horger and George Gifford. Virginia is survived by her son, Harry A. (Beverly) Horger; daughter, Donna L. Plummer; loving grandchildren, Marcie R. (John) Marchand, Richard Gorsuch and Scott (Helen) Carr; great-grandchildren Jacob Marchand and Ashley Carr. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial messages may be sent to Virginia's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -