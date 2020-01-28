|
|
Gifford, Virginia Ruth
1918 - 2020
Virginia Ruth Gifford, 101, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. Virginia was born on December 26, 1918 in Columbus, OH to the late Ellsworth and Dora (Weese) Sumner. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Harry Horger and George Gifford. Virginia is survived by her son, Harry A. (Beverly) Horger; daughter, Donna L. Plummer; loving grandchildren, Marcie R. (John) Marchand, Richard Gorsuch and Scott (Helen) Carr; great-grandchildren Jacob Marchand and Ashley Carr. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial messages may be sent to Virginia's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020