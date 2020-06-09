Rywalski (Speakman/Leitnick), Virginia 1926—2020
Virginia Rywalski, our beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Born July 7, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, Virginia was the daughter of Daniel and Rose (Riedmiller) Speakman, and sister to Mary, Daniel, Dorothy, and Ruth. Virginia's formative years were nurtured by her maternal aunt and uncle, Louise and Walter Bauch, who resided in the German Village neighborhood of Columbus. It was there in St. Mary's Catholic Church that Virginia married George Leitnick in 1953. Prior to her marriage, Virginia worked as a secretary for the Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company and, after moving to Toledo, she worked for Toledo Scale and Owens-Illinois. After the passing of her first husband, Virginia met and married Peter Rywalski, who passed away in 2015. Our blended family now mourns the passing of this wonderful woman: Anne (Blake) Leitnick-Watkiss, Susan (Gary) Gray, Laura (Mike) Clarahan, Barbara (William) Gibbons, David Leitnick, Teresa Rywalski, Mariellen (James) Miller, Nancy (Arthur) Boehm, Ann (Matthew) Haugh, and Barb Rywalski, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her immediate family, Virginia was predeceased by George Leitnick, Peter Rywalski, and stepson Paul Rywalski. Virginia was part of the generation who came of age during the economic challenges of the Great Depression and sacrifices during WWII. She was always proud of saying that her graduation from Columbus Central High School took place the same week as D-Day. The relationships forged with her classmates during these difficult times led to life-long friendships and many enjoyable class reunions over the years. Virginia had many talents. She could knit and crochet, and was a talented seamstress, as when she used material from her wedding dress to make the First Communion dress worn by her four daughters. In the 1980s, Virginia served on St. Clement Parish Council and delivered Mobile Meals. In the 1990's, she became acquainted with members of her maternal Riedmiller side of the family from Leipferdingen, Germany as part of her interest in genealogy. Virginia had a lovely soprano voice and sang in her high school choir, Glee Club, the CYO choir (where she met her first husband) and later a senior singing group that performed at venues around the area. Even toward the end of her life, Virginia knew the lyrics to all the old-time songs—every verse. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com Those wishing to honor Virginia's memory may consider the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice. We would like to thank the staff of Sunset House for the care provided to Virginia. Because of them, we know Mom left this world with a song in her heart.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.