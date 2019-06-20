|
Sandlin, Virginia
Virginia Lenora Sandlin, 96, passed away June 9, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1922 in Decatur, AL to the late Phil and Lola (Lee) Sandlin. She is preceded in death by her parents Phil and Lola and her siblings Daniel Sandlin, Joseph Sandlin, Margaret Sandlin and Wanda Sandlin. A Funeral service will be held 1PM Monday June 24, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Service Chapel, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206. Family will begin accepting friends at Noon. Interment will be at Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019