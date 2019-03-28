Schafer, Virginia

1927 - 2019

Virginia B "Ginny" Schafer, age 91, was born July 31, 1927 in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of Clara and Paul Bauman, both lifetime residents of Findlay. She was a graduate of Findlay High School where she was Vice President of her senior class, was active in the choir, participated in operettas, and had leading roles in dramatic productions. She worked hard to make money for tuition to attend Ohio State University and while there worked as a switchboard operator at Baker Hall and as a research assistant in the agronomy department. She also worked at Lazarus Department store on Saturday mornings. Summers were spent working in the Adirondacks and at Yellowstone National Park. She graduated from OSU in 1950 where she majored in speech and English and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega social and Zeta Phi Eta speech honorary. She became a teacher at Willard, Ohio high school where she taught speech and English and directed both the junior and senior plays. Wanting to see a little of the country, she became a stewardess with United Airlines and on one flight was chosen to attend to Richard Nixon on his campaign tour. The 1950's were the golden age of flying with passengers dressed up for traveling, and hot delicious meals were served, while the smaller planes allowed passengers to be treated with extra care. She lived in Upper Arlington for 38 years and was a long-time member of First Community Church where she served on the Women's Board, Guild Group 7 and Couples Circle 29. She was a 25-year docent at the Columbus Museum of Art and was also a past member of Pro Musica, Scioto Country Club, Zephyrus League, and Crew 8 of the American Cancer Society. Additionally, she was a 25-year volunteer with Reach to Recovery, an organization which provides counseling to patients who have undergone mastectomies at area hospitals, and the Antiquarians, an antique study group whose motto is "it's fun to search and a joy to find". She is survived by her son, Frederick (Skip) Schafer from Tampa, Florida. She is preceded in death by her younger son Tom, and by her loving husband of 59 years Bill. Her brother is Don Bauman of Findlay, Ohio; and sister-in-law is Marjorie Schafer of St. Louis, Missouri. She loved to garden, visit art museums, listen to classical music, and go antiquing. Most of all she was an avid reader and, as someone who admires and favors England and things English, was always grateful to WOSU for airing Masterpiece Theater. At Ginny's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary