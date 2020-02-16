The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Virginia Schlitt


1933 - 2020
Virginia Schlitt Obituary
Schlitt, Virginia
1933 - 2020
Virginia Lee Schlitt, 86, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 in her sleep of natural causes with her husband John of 62 years by her side. Virginia was born on her mother's birthday, October 4, 1933, to James Halley and Ethel Barton Merryman, at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, John Edward; siblings, William Barton Merryman, M.D. and Joyce Ann Merryman of Columbus; niece, Suzanne (Barry) Ferguson, Dublin; nephews, Scott (Susan) Merryman, M.D., Columbus and William Dean (Patti) Merryman of Keller, Texas, and their families. Virginia graduated from University High School in 1952. She met John at University H.S. and they were married January 4, 1958. They loved to travel and visited many countries as well as all of the United States. Virginia loved collecting pigs and light houses and participating in rally's and meets of their 1952 Hudson that she called "Uncle Henry". Virginia and John were long time members of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Columbus, and then Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Grandview. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10-10:30 am with a service to follow at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
