Virginia Schreck

Schreck, Virginia

1925 - 2020

Virginia Ann (Gard) Schreck, age 95, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Virginia is predeceased by her parents Samuel and Osee Gard, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and her loving husband William Schreck and son Mark Schreck. She is survived by her children, Jack (Laura) Schreck, Hank (Susie) Schreck and Scot (Teresa) Schreck; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Virginia was a 1943 graduate of Hilliard High School with her childhood friend, Gertrude (Temple) Garry. Private graveside services to take place at a later date.



