Sigman, Virginia "Ginny"
1938 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Sigman, age 82, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born May 17, 1938 in Charleston, WV to the late John and Beulah (Dunlap) Reese. Virginia graduated from high school in Charleston and got a job at the Bell Telephone System. She met the love of her life, Larry Sigman, at the local town fireworks on July 4th and the rest is history. Larry was in the military for 42 years and they moved around a lot, first Florida, Newfoundland, West Virginia, but landed in Ohio. She was retired from WV Bell and Bell Systems/AT&T with 39 years of service, and was a member of Violet Baptist Church. She was active in church, raising her daughters, and caring for her mother. If you knew Ginny, you knew she loved her family, church, Santa, friends and BUCKEYES. She will be missed. Ginny is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry Sigman; daughters, Sonya (Christopher) Bennett, Pickerington, OH, Rhonda (David) Hobson, Orlando, FL, and Marya (James) Young, Easton, OH; grandchildren, James (Allyson) Sigman, Shannon (Mitch) McGreal, Shayda Shams, Ciera (Ben) Bierbaugh, David (Beka) Hobson, Kevin (Stephanie) Howell, Shaia Young; great-grandsons, James George "J.J." Sigman, Declan and Finn McGreal, Anthony Jonathan "A.J." Howell; brothers, William (K.C.) Reese, Robert (Carol) Reese, both of Charleston, WV; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Mullins. Friends may visit 6-9pm Friday at the Violet Baptist Church, 8345 Blacklick Eastern Rd., Pickerington, and Saturday beginning at 11am until the time of service at 12:30pm with Pastor Rick Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Violet Cemetery. Masks are required at the church and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the Violet Baptist Church in Ginny's memory. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com