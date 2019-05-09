Simpson, Virginia

1948 - 2019

Virginia E. Simpson, 70, of Gahanna, passed away at her home, with her family by her side, on May 8, 2019, after a five week battle with her second occurrence of cancer. She was born on July 28, 1948 in Patriot, Ohio to William J. Marcum, who preceded her in death, and Louise (Cyrus) Hutchens, who survives. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jimmy R. Simpson; children, Debbie (Bill) Kennison, and Jefferey R. (Tammy) Simpson; grandchildren, Zach (Chelsea) Thomas, Kyle Thomas, and Courtney and Kaley Simpson; great grandchildren, Kora, Bailey, and Quinn Thomas; and brother, Hurley (Vicky) Marcum. Virginia loved her family, quilting, sewing, genealogy, and reading. She worked as a sales associate for, and retired twice from Buckeye Industrial Supplies, most recently in December of 2018. The family will have a memorial service at a later date at Life Church at Easton, 5000 Sunbury Road, and inurnment will be at Mifflin Cemetery. Virginia was a cancer survivor in 2010, and the family has asked donations be made in her name to the , or Mount Carmel Hospice. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019