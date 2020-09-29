Stauch, Virginia

1929 - 2020

Virginia "Ginny" (Wooten) Stauch, age 90, of Westerville, born November 26, 1929 and passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Stauch, parents, Martin Wooten and Margaret Smith, brother, James Wooten and sister, Shirley Greer. Survived by her son, Johnny (Chris) Stauch; daughters, Vicky (Pat) Tanler, Lu Tatman, Tina (Norm) Hudyk and Lisa (Phillip) Moore; grandchildren, Aaron Moore, Kyle Finical, Brian (Bridget) Tanler, Brandi Tanler, Bre (Jeff) Detrick, Amber (Aaron) Tysinger, Lisa Hudyk, Micheal Hudyk, Angie (Greg) Parker, Ashley (Adam) Gossman, Conor Bachus and Haley Bachus; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Lindsay (Sheryl) Smith; nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing euchre with her brother and friends and spending time at the casino with her family. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m., Rev. Jim Meacham, officiating. Social distancing and masks required. Interment Africa Cemetery.



